WATCH VIDEO: Haryana's pschyco killer murders 6 people back-to-back

The murderer has been identified as Naresh who is 45 years of age, who stays in a posh area of Faridabad

Updated: 02 Jan 2018 04:52 PM
WATCH VIDEO: Haryana's pschyco killer murders 6 people
Palwal:  A shocking incident came to light from Palwal, Haryana where a ‘pschyco killer’ murdered six people one after another with a rod in a hospital. As per the security officials, the man used a rod to kill.

The murderer has been identified as Naresh who is 45 years of age and stays in a posh area of Faridabad. The first murder was committed at 2am on Monday, when he entered a hospital and attacked a sleeping woman.

Thereafter the man killed 5 other people.

The man has now been nabbed by the police. The police were able to arrest the man within six hours of committing crime. As per sources, the man is a former Army Lieutenant and tried to attack the police officials as well.

Among the people killed included a security guard and a beggar.

The entire incident has been captured by CCTV camera where the man can be seen moving around with an iron rod.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

