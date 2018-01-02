WATCH VIDEO: Haryana's pschyco killer murders 6 people back-to-back

The murderer has been identified as Naresh who is 45 years of age and stays in a posh area of Faridabad. The first murder was committed at 2am on Monday, when he entered a hospital and attacked a sleeping woman.Thereafter the man killed 5 other people.The man has now been nabbed by the police. The police were able to arrest the man within six hours of committing crime. As per sources, the man is a former Army Lieutenant and tried to attack the police officials as well.Among the people killed included a security guard and a beggar.The entire incident has been captured by CCTV camera where the man can be seen moving around with an iron rod.WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: