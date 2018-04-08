WATCH VIDEO: Police personnel throws currency notes at dancers in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

He was deployed at the event, on Saturday, for security.
The police man was suspended after the incident.
#WATCH Police personnel throws currency notes at dancers at an event in Unnao. He was deployed at the event for security. The police personnel was suspended after the incident. (7.04.18) pic.twitter.com/VQZYLAKwKS
