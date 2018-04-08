 WATCH VIDEO: Police personnel throws currency notes at dancers in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh
He was deployed at the event, on Saturday, for security.

By: || Updated: 08 Apr 2018 11:48 AM
(Image: ANI-Screen grab)

New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh in which a police personnel can be seen throwing currency notes at dancers at an event.

He was deployed at the event, on Saturday, for security.

The police man was suspended after the incident.

WATCH VIDEO


