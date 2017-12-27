Watch video: Pakistani journalists heckle & harass Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother & wife

In a shocking and rather shameful way of treating guests, Pakistani journalists heckled and harassed Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife after their meeting with him. Reporters shouted, 'Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?' (Your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistani people. What you have to say on that?)They didn't stop here and asked (Jadhav's mother), 'Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?' (What are your emotions after meeting your killer son?)Meanwhile Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was harassed.The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan does not wish to indulge in a "meaningless battle of words" and categorically rejects India's baseless "allegations and twists" about attitude of authorities during Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother."The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hrs later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected," the statement said."If Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India," it said."We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations," it said.