 WATCH VIDEO: Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav dances on controversial 'Ghoomar' song
  WATCH VIDEO: Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav dances on controversial 'Ghoomar' song

WATCH VIDEO: Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav dances on controversial 'Ghoomar' song

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 02:27 PM
WATCH VIDEO: Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav dances on controversial 'Ghoomar' song

Aparna Yadav's dance on controversial Ghoomar song/ Image courtesy: Youtube

Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav was on Saturday seen dancing on film Padmavati’s controversial song -Ghoomar, during her brother’s engagement ceremony in Lucknow.

The video which was recorded by one of the guests has now gone viral on social media.

In the video Aparna could be seen all decked up in traditional attire wearing heavy jewellery and lehanga as she danced on the ‘controversial’ song.

The 'Ghoomar' song, features Padukone and Kapoor, was released by the makers of the film recently.

Padmavati faces wrath:

'Padmavati' has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.

Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat".

WATCH VIDEO HERE:
Courtesy:Youtube

