 WATCH video: Man killed with axe, burnt over 'love-jihad' in Rajasthan
The murderer therafter posted the video on social media

By: || Updated: 07 Dec 2017 12:49 PM
Rajasthan: A bone chilling incident jolted Rajasthan’s Rajsamand on Wednesday when a man named Shambhu Lal posted a video on social media, where he could be seen murdering a man in the name of ‘Love Jihad’.

The video which has gone viral on social media shows Shambhu mercilessly murdering Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh and stabbing him repeatedly with an agricultural weapon and an axe. After the man was killed, the murderer thereafter burnt his dead body.



Shambhu didn’t stop there; he further recorded his statement saying, ‘this is what he does to all the love jihadis’. ‘He further went ahead and threatened to kill all the love jihadis in India’.

Agriculture equipment used in the murder and the dead man's bike and slippers were found from the location of the murder.

No remorse or fear could be seen on the murderer’s face.

The murderer has been arrested by cops.

