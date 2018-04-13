  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Watch Video: Man clings to UP official’s car bonnet for 4 km
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Watch Video: Man clings to UP official’s car bonnet for 4 km

Watch Video: Man clings to UP official’s car bonnet for 4 km

The video of a youth clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle of Block Development Officer (BDO) is being widely circulated on social media.

By: | Updated: 13 Apr 2018 04:25 PM
Watch Video: Man clings to UP official’s car bonnet for 4 km
Bareilly:  A video has surfaced on the internet where a youth can be seen clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle. The incident occurred with Ramnagar block development officer’s car.



When villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam to demand the second installment for construction of toilets, a youth identified as Brij Pal tried to stop the BDO’s car. The official did not stop his vehicle and the man held the bonnet and kept hanging on it.



Surprisingly, the BDO stopped the car only after driving for four kilometers

As per reports, cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties.

District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh said that a three-member committee was constituted, which is headed by Chief Development Officer (CDO).

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 13 Apr 2018 04:25 PM
View Comments
Next Story Rape horror: Congress to hold candlelight marches in all state capitals
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Here's the truth if Neha Kakkar is dating Himansh Kohli

Asifa gangrape case: Bar association advocates threaten victim's ...

Unnao Rape: Zero tolerance policy has been adopted, guilty won't ...

Unnao rape: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested

ABP News EXCLUSIVE: Unnao Rape: When BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar...