Watch Video: Man clings to UP official’s car bonnet for 4 km





When villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam to demand the second installment for construction of toilets, a youth identified as Brij Pal tried to stop the BDO’s car. The official did not stop his vehicle and the man held the bonnet and kept hanging on it.







Surprisingly, the BDO stopped the car only after driving for four kilometers



As per reports, cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties.



District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh said that a three-member committee was constituted, which is headed by Chief Development Officer (CDO). For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

: A video has surfaced on the internet where a youth can be seen clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle. The incident occurred with Ramnagar block development officer’s car.