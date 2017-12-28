Watch Video: Free Balochistan Campaign Ad Displayed At Times Square

'#Free Balochistan from human rights by Pakistan' appeared on a huge digital billboard above the McDonald store at the iconic Times Square.
Being paid by the World Baloch Organisation or WBO, this is a part of its mobile campaign to raise awareness about alleged human rights violations in Balochistan.
Early this month, WBO had kicked-off its New York campaign with more than 100 taxis. Days later it ran a mobile advertising campaign by renting an advertisement van.
#WATCH #FreeBalochistan billboards by World Baloch Organisation (WBO) seen at New York's Times Square. pic.twitter.com/opUyi3YhQu
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017
About Balochistan:
Balochistan is an arid desert and mountainous region in south-western Asia and comprises the Pakistani province of Balochistan, Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan. It also comprises the southern areas of Afghanistan including Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
First Published: 28 Dec 2017 09:16 AM