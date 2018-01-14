 WATCH VIDEO: DU student in speeding BMW mows down man
The accused, 21-year-old Abhinav Sahni, was arrested on Thursday, a day after the accident in Delhi’s North Campus.

By: || Updated: 14 Jan 2018 11:04 AM
Image: Screen grab/ANI-YouTube

New Delhi: A 50-year-old had died after being hit by a speeding BMW being driven by a Delhi University student.

The accused, 21-year-old Abhinav Sahni, was arrested on Thursday, a day after the accident in Delhi’s North Campus.

Abhinav Sahni however, was later released on bail.

The accused student was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage.

In the video clip, man can be seen crossing the road when he got hit by the vehicle. The driver seems to have pressed brakes but the time car stopped, it was too late.

WATCH VIDEO:

