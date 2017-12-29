Rahul Gandhi in Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps lady constable twice, gets slapped back

Large number of Congress workers assembled outside the party office to make their voices heard in front of the Gandhi scion. However, many of them were barred from entering due to over crowding inside the office.
One among them was Congress MLA Asha Kumari who arrived along with other MLAs but were denied entry by the security personnel stationed outside the office gate. In the hustling and jostling, Kumari, displaying her muscle power went on to slap a lady constable. She slapped her twice but received the same treatment in equal force from the personnel in return.
Take a look at the video below:
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 01:50 PM