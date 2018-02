In a rather unusual incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra cleaned a school toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village during his visit to the school.In the video, MP can be seen cleaning the toilet with his hands. Janardan Mishra cleaned toilet after it had clogged and been out of use due to accumulation of soil.After cleaning it, he also put water in it in order to check whether it was functioning or not!WATCH VIDEO:(With ANI inputs)