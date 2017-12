: A viral video is trending on various social media sites where the video claims that a policeman was beaten by a mob at a petrol pump.The shameful alleged incident happened in the capital of Uttar Pradesh where a woman was molested at a petrol pump by a policeman. The policeman was then thrashed by a group of people in Lucknow.Image grab: YouTube @ANI News OfficialThe whole incident was recorded on camera. It is now circulating on social media sites.