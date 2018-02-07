 WATCH: This video can be a turning point in Ankit Saxena murder case
WATCH: This video can be a turning point in Ankit Saxena murder case

The 14-second video shows Ankit Saxena's mother shouting-"What happened?"

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 11:24 AM
Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: A latest video has emerged which can be a turning point in Ankit Saxena murder case which took place here in the national capital.

Capture

In the same video, Ankit Saxena can also be seen, caught by the father and minor brother of Saleema, the girl with whom, he was in love.

In the same clip, it can be heard-"Tell, where is she?"-to which Ankit replied-"How do I know?".

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer-cum-artist, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The girl's family opposed her relationship with Ankit Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, said the police, reported news agency PTI.

The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.

Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

5

