 WATCH: This Uber rider steals shamelessly from driver's tip jar
While doing this brazen theft, woman looked straight at the car's security camera.

07 Nov 2017
New Delhi: From her New York Uber driver's tip jar, a woman has been caught shamelessly stealing all the money as he dropped her and her friends off.

While doing this brazen theft, woman looked straight at the car's security camera.

Her friends, in the video, can also be seen laughing, talking and looking at their phones.

Before getting out of the car, she quickly dips her hand in the jar and picks out every money.

The driver came to know about the empty jar only after passengers are gone.

As per reports, the Uber cab driver lodged a complaint with his company.

The passenger's account has since been deactivated. Shameless thief is no longer allowed to use service of the Uber.



