Watch: Egyptian singer arrested for eating banana in racy video

Shaimaa Ahmed, a 25-year-old singer better known by her stage name Shyma, appears in the video in her underwear singing while suggestively eating an apple and a banana before a class of young men.The video created a stir on social media in conservative Egypt and was discussed on TV talk shows.The officials said Shyma was arrested last week following a flurry of complaints. She was remanded for four days. Prosecutors had ordered her detained for seven days.The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.According to the Gulf News, Shyma in investigation put the blame of the controversial video on the director.“I was a tool in the hands of the director, who guided my movements and requested me to do some displays,” she was quoted as telling investigators.“The content of the video clip is harmful to the Egyptian society,” Jalal Awara, a member of the parliament," Gulf News quoted a member of parliament as saying.If convicted, Shyma may face up to three years in prison.(With inputs from AP)WATCH THE VIDEO: