WATCH: This body painted model walks naked in a mall! Here's how people reacted

Who's wearing the painted clothes? 🤔 . 🔥My talented daughter and I painted fall fashion on our beautiful model @bodybyluciotti . 😰 We actually took her to the mall (basically naked 😏). . 📺 The full video gets released Friday, so make sure you turn on post notifications. (Click the vertical bar in top right) ↗ . . . #bodypaint #paintedclothing #letsgetnaked
To model Maria Luciotti’s body, Jen Seidel painted a pair of jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt (with textured pattern). Then they walked around the mall in Towson, Maryland. A pair of boots along with a cap and scarf was also a part of the "outfit”.
Jen Seidel posted the video of her “shopping trip” with the model. The video got more than 4.9 million views.
Image: Screen grab/jenthebodypainter
The footage shows people in the mall trying to guess Luciotti’s outfit and after realising they get stunned that she is not wearing anything.
Some even tried to secretly shoot her with their mobile phones.
WATCH VIDEO:
Video courtesy: Jen The Body Painter
First Published: 25 Nov 2017 03:37 PM