WATCH: This body painted model walks naked in a mall! Here's how people reacted





In one of its kind incidents in the US, a body paint artist took a nearly naked model to the mall to see if anyone could notice anything different.To model Maria Luciotti’s body, Jen Seidel painted a pair of jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt (with textured pattern). Then they walked around the mall in Towson, Maryland. A pair of boots along with a cap and scarf was also a part of the "outfit”.Jen Seidel posted the video of her “shopping trip” with the model. The video got more than 4.9 million views.Image: Screen grab/jenthebodypainter-InstagramThe footage shows people in the mall trying to guess Luciotti’s outfit and after realising they get stunned that she is not wearing anything.Some even tried to secretly shoot her with their mobile phones.WATCH VIDEO:Video courtesy: Jen The Body Painter