WATCH: Teacher from Madhya Pradesh caught on camera getting back massage from student in a govt school

Taking a strong note, Deepak Joshi, School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh said, "We has asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident, teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report."
In the video, teacher can be seen lying on the floor with a student giving him back massage.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Teacher caught on camera getting a back massage from a student in a Govt school in Damoh's Madiyado pic.twitter.com/9Ghvo8poLC
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017
First Published: 22 Dec 2017 10:57 AM