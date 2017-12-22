 WATCH: Teacher from Madhya Pradesh caught on camera getting back massage from student in a govt school
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • WATCH: Teacher from Madhya Pradesh caught on camera getting back massage from student in a govt school

WATCH: Teacher from Madhya Pradesh caught on camera getting back massage from student in a govt school

Deepak Joshi, School Education Minister of MP said, "We has asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident, teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report."

By: || Updated: 22 Dec 2017 10:58 AM
WATCH: Teacher from Madhya Pradesh caught on camera getting back massage from student in a govt school

Image: Screen grab/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a teacher is caught on camera getting a back massage from a student in a government school in Damoh's Madiyado.

Taking a strong note, Deepak Joshi, School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh said, "We has asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident, teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report."

In the video, teacher can be seen lying on the floor with a student giving him back massage.




For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi meets students from J-K

trending now

VIDEO
Fodder Scam Case Verdict: We will knock doors of ...
INDIA
Lalu Yadav lashes out at BJP after being convicted ...
INDIA
Baba Virendra Dev Dixit rape case: Cops raid his ...