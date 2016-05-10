 WATCH: Shocking building collapse caught on camera
By: || Updated: 10 May 2016 07:46 PM
Patna: A shocking incident of building collapse has come to light. The building collapsed in Bihar, injuring several people who were residing in the building.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Bihar’s Sheohar district. The building collapsed in dramatic fashion . The building first tilted, than swayed sideways and then collapsed completely .

The chocking incident was caught on camera. Who recorded the video was not clear. The footage was uploaded on YouTube.

It is not clear why the building collapsed and how many people were injured.

