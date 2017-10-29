WATCH: Security guard foils ATM loot even after repeated 'hammer attacks' by robber

In a brave act, a security guard of Bank of Maharashtra ATM foiled a loot attempt even after being hit multiple times with a hammer by the thief in Panaji.The video starts with criminal running towards the door of the ATM. However, he was nabbed by the guard from the collar. On this, the thief took out the hammer and repeatedly hit the guard on the head.Showing great courage, despite being hit several times, the guard fought back and finally snatched the hammer from the thief and hit him back.However, the thief managed to escape.