Sanju teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor released: Watch right here!

The teaser is a funny take on the roller-coaster ride of 'Munna Bhai' life and career. From drug indulgence to being released from the jail, the movie spans through every shade of the actor's life.



When asked whether "Sanju" would help to re-establish Ranbir again last week, the "3 Idiots" and "PK" director said: "He was always a Superstar. He never went away.



"He is fantastic actor and I really enjoyed working with him and in future, I would love to work with him again on a film."



Talking about the need of more film institutes in India, on the lines of Whistling Woods Institute, Hirani said: "I think we need more number of film institute's as we have very less.







"There are channels, we are making so many films in a year. We are the largest producer of films in the world. There are television shows and now there is the digital platform as well, so, for all that, we need good technicians.



"I feel Subhash Ghai is doing a commendable work through his Whistling Woods Institute by imparting knowledge to film students. My son also studies here so it is inspiring to see the kind of work happening here."



"Sanju" is a biographical drama, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the role.



Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming film "Sanju", featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor, released the film's teaser Tuesday morning.