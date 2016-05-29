Railways conducts trial of Spanish train Talgo between Bareilly and Moradabad

Nine Talgo coaches werwe hauled by a 4,500 HP diesel engine for a trial run from Bareilly at 8.50 AM today at a speed ranging between 80-115 km per hour.Talgo coaches are lightweight and designed in a way that it can run on curves without decelerating the speed, Railways official said.Watch the trial run of Talgo train:The nine-coach Talgo train consists of two Executive Class cars, four Chair Cars, a cafeteria, a power car and a tail-end coach for staff and equipment.The trial run on the 90-km long line between Bareilly and Moradabad will continue for two weeks and after that it will be tried on Rajdhani route between Mathura and Palwal for 40 days with speed up to 180 km per hour, the official said.The third trial will be between Delhi and Mumbai for two weeks.Shipped from Barcelona, the Talgo aluminium coaches anchored at Mumbai port on April 21.The Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express runs at an average speed of 85 km per hour while the Talgo train can maintain an average speed of 125 km per hour. Talgo envisages the journey between Delhi and Mumbai can be completed in about 12 hours as compared to 17 hours at present.Besides reducing travel time, Talgo's lighter trains consume 30 per cent less energy.The Railways has set up a Mobility Directorate to work on strategies to increase speed of trains.Gatimaan Express India's first semi-high speed that clocks 160 kmph, was launched on the Delhi-Agra route last month.