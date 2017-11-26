Watch: Rahul Gandhi gives hug to a woman after she tells her woes, video goes viral

At Shaheed Mangal Singh Hall in Ahmedabad, Congress' future President was listening to grievances of the people.Suddenly a woman, Ranjana Awasthi, stood up and started sharing her problems."Since 1994 I have been going through such a situation that if I will tell you, you will get emotional. Since that time, I'm working as a part-time teacher. Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500 salary and after 22 years...today I'm getting Rs 12,000. I have faced the worst situation. Maternity leave which a female should get, I haven't got that too," woman, while getting emotional, said.Responding, Rahul Gandhi said-"Sometimes we face such questions the answers of which can't be given in words."Immediately after that he left the mike, walked towards the woman and hugged her amid crowd cheering for him.It seems that before Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi is successfully making his way into the hearts of the people of the state.Just a few days back, during his roadshow, Rahul Gandhi took a selfie with a female. The move got wide applause.In order to make his party win, Rahul Gandhi is extensively campaigning in Gujarat.In order to ensure victory, he isn't letting any stone un-turned.The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017 and all 182 members of the Assembly will be elected and the leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next Chief Minister.