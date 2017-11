In yet another incident of embarrassment for the police officials, a Uttar Pradesh Police Constable was seen showering notes on a bar dancer in Gonda district.The incident, that took place in Dhanepur, was captured in a video footage.In the video, the cop can be seen showering money as a bar dancer in red dress dances in front of him.In the same footage, a person can also be seen collecting that money.This is no information yet about what action is taken by the senior cops regarding this incident.