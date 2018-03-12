WATCH: Plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal; 50 feared dead



#WATCH: A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. More details awaited. (Source:Unverified) pic.twitter.com/lpsWrvFjZd

— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

New Delhi: In a fatal accident, a US Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. The airplane caught fire immediately after the crash.As per reports, 17 are confirmed dead. 50 more are feared dead. Airport was closed for all arrivals and departures.As per reports, the plane lost balance while landing at the airport. 71 passengers were on-board.DEVELOPING STORY