WATCH: Plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal; 50 feared dead

As per reports, 17 are confirmed dead. 50 more are feared dead. Airport was closed for all arrivals and departures.
As per reports, the plane lost balance while landing at the airport. 71 passengers were on-board.
DEVELOPING STORY
#WATCH: A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. More details awaited. (Source:Unverified) pic.twitter.com/lpsWrvFjZd
— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Mar 2018 03:42 PM