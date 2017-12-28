 WATCH: Pakistani Journalists Misbehave With Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Again At Islamabad Airport
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • WATCH: Pakistani Journalists Misbehave With Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Again At Islamabad Airport

WATCH: Pakistani Journalists Misbehave With Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Again At Islamabad Airport

The Pakistani media blocked family's way and repeatedly forced them to answer their questions.

By: || Updated: 28 Dec 2017 10:28 AM
WATCH: Pakistani Journalists Misbehave With Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family Again At Islamabad Airport

Image: Screen grab/ABP News Bureau video

New Delhi: Again Pakistani journalists misbehaved with the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav at Islamabad airport. They followed the family who was coming after meeting Jadhav.

The Pakistani media blocked family's way and repeatedly forced them to answer their questions.

On Tuesday also Pakistani journalists heckled and harassed Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife after their meeting with him. Reporters shouted, 'Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?' (Your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistani people. What you have to say on that?)

They didn't stop here and asked (Jadhav's mother), 'Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?' (What are your emotions after meeting your killer son?)

Meanwhile Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was harassed.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan does not wish to indulge in a "meaningless battle of words" and categorically rejects India's baseless "allegations and twists" about attitude of authorities during Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother.

"The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hrs later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected," the statement said.

"If Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India," it said.

"We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations," it said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story On 133rd foundation day, Rahul says Congress' duty is to defend Constitution

trending now

INDIA
Triple Talaq bill to be introduced in parliament today ...
VIDEO
Visuals from Salman Khan's birthday bash at the farm ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Mere ko mere bete ke bare me ...