WATCH: PAAS workers clash with Congress workers over ticket distribution in Surat







#WATCH Surat: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti workers clash with Congress workers over ticket distribution (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/uz5fx9oXIc

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

In a bizarre incident, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) workers clash with Congress workers over ticket distribution on Sunday night in Surat, district of Gujarat.The Congress on Sunday night released its first list of 77 candidates in which sitting MLA IndranilRajyaguru of Rajkot East seat has veen fielded to fight against BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat.However, after the list was released, PAAS members expressed anger and started protesting in many parts of the state, claiming they were not given proper representation.Two PAAS members were given tickets in the released list, while the Hardik Patel-led organisation had demanded 20 seats.Around 20 other Patel candidates, who are not members of the PAAS, also find mention in the list.The two who have been given tickets are Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji and Amit Thummar from Junagadh seat.In Surat, PAAS members ghearoed the city unit office late in the night and indulged in sloganeering against the Congress."Our community members have not been given proper representation in the list that has been declared. We will not allow any Congress office to function in the state," Surat city PAAS convenor Dharmik Malaviya told reporters.Of the total 182 assembly segments in the state, 89 seats will go to poll in the first phase.