 WATCH: Owner of roadside eatery throws hot oil on customer who complained about food served in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar
The entire episode is captured on CCTV camera.

By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 01:46 PM
Image: Screen grab/ANI

New Delhi: In a shocking case, owner of a roadside eatery threw hot oil on a customer who complained about the food served.

The incident occurred in in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar. The entire episode is captured on CCTV camera.

In the video clip, the owner of the shop can be seen throwing oil towards the customer who ran to save his life.

In the footage, shop owner can be seen pouring a jug in a big boiling pan and then throwing the same towards the victim.

He also has a stick in his other hand.

Two are arrested by the cops.

WATCH VIDEO

