Watch: Mystery behind murder of starlet Laila Khan & her family, unfolded

Starlet Laila Khan's mother Shelina married thrice. The first husband was Nadir Shah Patel.

By: || Updated: 01 Oct 2017 10:58 AM
New Delhi: In the Laila Khan murder case in which the actress and five of her family members were allegedly murdered, it has come to light that they were allegedly killed by starlet's stepfather, Pervez Tak, in a farmhouse in Igatpuri near Nashik in 2011.

Tak, allegedly, killed the family in greed for property and money.

The second husband was Asif Shaikh.
And the third one was Parvez Tak.
Reportedly, the incident happened on the night of 8 February 2011 when Laila's mother Shelina (51) had an argument with Tak over property and in a fit of rage, Tak along with the help of watchman of the farmhouse murdered the entire family.

About Laila Khan:

Laila Khan was a Pakistan-born Bollywood actress, best known for her role opposite Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 movie Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. The movie was flop but was in news for bold scenes between Khanna and Khan.

Watch the entire story behind Laila Khan's murder mystery below:

