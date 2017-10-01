Watch: Mystery behind murder of starlet Laila Khan & her family, unfolded

Tak, allegedly, killed the family in greed for property and money.
Laila Khan’s mother Shelina married thrice. The first husband was Nadir Shah Patel.
The second husband was Asif Shaikh.
And the third one was Parvez Tak.
Reportedly, the incident happened on the night of 8 February 2011 when Laila's mother Shelina (51) had an argument with Tak over property and in a fit of rage, Tak along with the help of watchman of the farmhouse murdered the entire family.
About Laila Khan:
Laila Khan was a Pakistan-born Bollywood actress, best known for her role opposite Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 movie Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. The movie was flop but was in news for bold scenes between Khanna and Khan.
Watch the entire story behind Laila Khan's murder mystery below:
First Published: 01 Oct 2017 10:51 AM