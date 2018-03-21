 WATCH: Mother of rape victim thrashed accused while he was in police custody in Indore
By: || Updated: 21 Mar 2018 09:21 PM
Image: ANI-Screen grab

New Delhi: A video has emerged from Indore district of Madhya Pradesh in which mother of a rape victim can be seen thrashing the accused while he was in police custody.

The footage seems to be from outside of a police station.

The woman in burqa can be seen repeatedly slapping the accused.

The cops can also be seen standing surrounding the woman and the accused.

WATCH VIDEO




