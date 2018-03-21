WATCH: Mother of rape victim thrashed accused while he was in police custody in Indore

The footage seems to be from outside of a police station.
The woman in burqa can be seen repeatedly slapping the accused.
The cops can also be seen standing surrounding the woman and the accused.
WATCH VIDEO
#WATCH: Mother of a rape victim thrashed the accused while he was in police custody in Indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/E36yiZp0H4
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ
OPINION: Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin; New bonhomie between US-Russia a welcome step
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 21 Mar 2018 09:15 PM