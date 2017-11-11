Watch: MCD demolishes four-storey shabby building in Delhi's Jasola area

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished a building at Jasola area in the national capital on Friday.The entire episode is captured on video. The clip comprises of 46 seconds.The video starts with the frame showing the building. Then the very next moment, building starts to decline and finally reduced to the ground with a cloud of dust all over the area.Interestingly, in many foreign countries, the authorities follow this practice. They demolish the dilapidated structures.However, in India, this practice is still not common.