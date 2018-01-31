 Watch: Masked man points gun at child, loots couple at ATM in Indore
Updated: 31 Jan 2018 04:42 PM
The incident took place at around at 8:30 pm on December 24 in an ATM of Punjab National Bank, reported news agency ANI.

NEW DELHI: A masked man looted a couple inside an ATM in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after holding their child at gunpoint.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the ATM. In the clip, the masked man was seen pointing his weapon towards the man, who was withdrawing cash from the machine.

Later, the masked man pointed the gun at the kid, standing along with a woman. Out of fear, the man then withdrew cash from the ATM and gave it to the masked man.

Watch the video:

