A shocking incident is reported from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district where a man and his family were brutally thrashed and garlanded with shoes by the people.The incident occurred as the girl’s family was not happy with her affair with the victim man.In the video clip, the victim family can be seen standing with hands folded (pleading for mercy), surrounded by the crowd.A case has been registered against seven people.However, all accused are currently absconding.