 WATCH: Karnataka Congress MLA Ambarish allegedly skips assembly session, seen dancing at music launch event in Bengaluru
By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 09:42 AM
Image: Screen grab/ ANI-Facebook

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA MH Ambarish allegedly skipped winter assembly session in Belgavi and  seen dancing at a music launch event in Bengaluru.

In the video, he can be seens dancing with a woman. Others are also seems to be enjoying.

The video is of Tuesday.

Interestingly, Congress jumped to the defense of it's leader and claimed that since he is an actor, different rules apply to him.


Ambarish is a different kind of political figure, said Dinesh Gundurao, working president  of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC.


On the other hand when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned by media, he remained tight lipped.


