WATCH: Karnataka Congress MLA Ambarish allegedly skips assembly session, seen dancing at music launch event in Bengaluru

In the video, he can be seens dancing with a woman. Others are also seems to be enjoying.The video is of Tuesday.

Interestingly, Congress jumped to the defense of it's leader and claimed that since he is an actor, different rules apply to him.

Ambarish is a different kind of political figure, said Dinesh Gundurao, working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC.

On the other hand when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned by media, he remained tight lipped.