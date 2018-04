From Ashoro (Japan), Nonaka is 112-year-old



He was born on July 25, 1905, months before Albert Einstein published his theory of special relativity, reported ANI.



He belongs to Hokkaido.



Previous title holder Yisrael Kristal (Israel) died last August. He was 113. Guinness had been trying to confirm the oldest living man.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

New Delhi: A Japanese man, Masazo Nonaka was recognised as the world’s oldest man by the Guinness World Records on Tuesday.