Watch: Infant being treated like 'rubber doll' claiming the moves will make 'muscles stronger'; Find out truth

A video is getting viral on social media showing a newborn being treated like a rubber doll. The child is being made to do exercise and the reason being given behind is that it will make him stronger.The video will increase your heartthrob.In the video, a female, wearing dress of a nurse with a mask on her face is shaking child here and there. She is making the kid do moves which are extreme for any child.However, it is being claimed that the child is forced to do this "exercise" so that to make him tougher. It is being done to make kid's muscles more powerful.The video is of 54-second.ABP News did an investigation. We visited many hospitals and also scanned the Internet. It was shocking to find out that there were many such videos.However, doctors pointed out that there are some mild exercises but the one shown in the video is wrong.However, the video is true.