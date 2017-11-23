WATCH: Indonesian kills snake on train with bare hands











21 November | Penemuan ular di KRL jurusan Bogor-Angke. Peristiwa ini terjadi di stasiun Manggarai dan ditangani oleh salah seorang penumpang. info dari @satriyack @hafidzradhi #jktinfo

A shocking video has emerged from Jakarta in which an Indonesian man killed a snake using his bare hands on a busy commuter train.He has become an Internet hero.After the reptile was spotted hiding on a baggage rack, the train made an emergency stop.The train was headed to Jakarta from Bogor, south of the capital.A smartphone footage showed the man casually snatch the snake's tail. He then smashed reptile's head on the floor in a powerful whipping motion.The action shocked spectators.Video courtesy: jktinfo/Instagram