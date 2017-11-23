 WATCH: Indonesian kills snake on train with bare hands
By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 02:05 PM
Image: Screen grab/ Courtesy- jktinfo (Instagram)

New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged from Jakarta in which an Indonesian man killed a snake using his bare hands on a busy commuter train.

He has become an Internet hero.

After the reptile was spotted hiding on a baggage rack, the train made an emergency stop.

The train was headed to Jakarta from Bogor, south of the capital.

A smartphone footage showed the man casually snatch the snake's tail. He then smashed reptile's head on the floor in a powerful whipping motion.

The action shocked spectators.

WATCH VIDEO

 Video courtesy: jktinfo/Instagram



