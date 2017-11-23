WATCH: Indonesian kills snake on train with bare hands

He has become an Internet hero.
After the reptile was spotted hiding on a baggage rack, the train made an emergency stop.
The train was headed to Jakarta from Bogor, south of the capital.
A smartphone footage showed the man casually snatch the snake's tail. He then smashed reptile's head on the floor in a powerful whipping motion.
The action shocked spectators.
WATCH VIDEO
Video courtesy: jktinfo/Instagram
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Nov 2017 02:04 PM