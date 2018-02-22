Watch: In Gujarat, man gets hit by dumper truck! What happens next will shock you

In Gujarat's Godhra, a man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway.
The incident happened on Tuesday. The person was crossing the road when he was hit by a yellow coloured dumper.
But within a second he was on his feet. Those who witnessed the accident froze on the spot.
A bike rider stopped to inquire whether the person is ok. Even the driver of the dumper truck stopped.
The entire episode is captured on CCTV camera.
