 Watch: In Gujarat, man gets hit by dumper truck! What happens next will shock you
Updated: 22 Feb 2018 08:23 AM
In Gujarat's Godhra, a man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway. (Image: ANI-Screen grab)

New Delhi: If you are destined to live, you will live...this saying applies perfectly in this case where a man despite being hit by a dumper truck survived!

In Gujarat's Godhra, a man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway.

The incident happened on Tuesday. The person was crossing the road when he was hit by a yellow coloured dumper.

But within a second he was on his feet. Those who witnessed the accident froze on the spot.

A bike rider stopped to inquire whether the person is ok. Even the driver of the dumper truck stopped.

The entire episode is captured on CCTV camera.




(With ANI inputs)

