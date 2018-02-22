Watch: In Gujarat, man gets hit by dumper truck! What happens next will shock you







#WATCH Man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway in #Gujarat's Godhra (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/fmnqd0IYnJ

— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

If you are destined to live, you will live...this saying applies perfectly in this case where a man despite being hit by a dumper truck survived!In Gujarat's Godhra, a man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway.The incident happened on Tuesday. The person was crossing the road when he was hit by a yellow coloured dumper.But within a second he was on his feet. Those who witnessed the accident froze on the spot.A bike rider stopped to inquire whether the person is ok. Even the driver of the dumper truck stopped.The entire episode is captured on CCTV camera.(With ANI inputs)