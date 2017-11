A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur where goons beat up a female after she objected them from peeing outside her house.One of the goons threw stones towards her house and compelled her to come down.When she came down, they started beating her.Seeing her getting beaten, victim's family members came to her rescue. The entire incident is recorded on camera.WATCH VIDEO