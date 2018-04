When Ruchi Shukla said that her family will not be able to give dowry, her husband not only thrashed her with belt but also tied her with rope and compelled her to stand for hours.







He also gave her drug.



Shukla's husband shot the video and sent the same to the family of his wife.







Airing her plight, Ruchi Shukla said-"I'm not educated that is why this is happening to me. My husband is also threatening me that he will leave me and marry again."



The couple seems to have a child.



Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking video clip has emerged from here in which a wife can be seen tied up, beaten by husband for dowry.