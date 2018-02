A migrant labourer was brutally assaulted by a group of men in Kerala’s Kannur. The enraged mob detained the victim and thrashed him brutally alleging that he tried to abduct the children.The entire incident was caught on the mobile phone of the onlookers. Later he was handed over to police but the officials did not register a case against him.Police said they could not find any criminal link of him and he might have some mental issues.In the nearly one minute video, he can be seen sitting on a bench surrounded by mob. Watch video: