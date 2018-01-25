WATCH: Elderly woman shot 9 times in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

A shocking video has emerged from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh where an elderly woman was shot multiple times by three men.In the video clip, the woman can be seen lying on a cot when she was shot nine times in the broad daylight.Another woman resting adjacent to her on a different cot seemed shocked.It is pertinent to mention here that victim's husband was also shot and she was the witness in the case.Her son was also shot.As per reports, a day before the incident, she got a threat call that she will be murdered if she will act as a witness and exactly same happened.The entire incident is caught on CCTV camera. The culprits have covered their faces.