Watch: Elderly woman dances on old Bollywood song, surprises netizens

A video clip of an elderly woman dancing to an old Bollywood song is surprisingly going viral on social media as people seem to be enjoying her enthusiasm and love for dance.The video has put the spotlight on the old lady as she shows her graceful moves on an old Hindi classic song.She is dancing on a song sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1956 film Parivaar.The dance steps and refined expressions of the unknown woman has moved viewers.The video posted on December 6 has received over 3.5 million views.Video courtesy: Mana Stars-Facebook