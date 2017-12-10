WATCH: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim alleges she was molested by middle-aged man on-board Vistara airline

Zaira Wasim, reportedly, also posted a video on social media.
She alleged that she complained but no crew member came to help.
@zairawasim_ i'm with u ???? #plz watch her story to know what had happen with her on plane #disgusting . . #ZairaWasim #Bollywood #Actress #BeingAbused
A post shared by Manushi Chhillar Miss World ???????? (@manushichhillar01) on
Zaira Wasim was travelling in Vistara airline.
On its part, Vistara said-"We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."
We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.
— Vistara (@airvistara) December 10, 2017
First Published: 10 Dec 2017 08:22 AM