 WATCH: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim alleges she was molested by middle-aged man on-board Vistara airline
Actress Zaira Wasim alleged that she complained but no crew member of Vistara airline came to help.

Updated: 10 Dec 2017 11:20 AM
New Delhi: Actress Zaira Wasim who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has alleged that a middle aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.

Zaira Wasim, reportedly, also posted a video on social media.






How Anybody Can Do Like This 😤 . . #Vistara #ZairaWasim #Bollywood #Actress


A post shared by Manushi Chhillar Miss World 🏻🤘 (@manushichhillar01) on






She alleged that she complained but no crew member came to help.








@zairawasim_ i'm with u ???? #plz watch her story to know what had happen with her on plane #disgusting . . #ZairaWasim #Bollywood #Actress #BeingAbused

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar Miss World ???????? (@manushichhillar01) on




Zaira Wasim was travelling in Vistara airline.

On its part, Vistara said-"We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."




Next Story 5-yr-old girl allegedly raped, murdered

