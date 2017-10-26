 WATCH: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's latest mimicry of PM Narendra Modi, will make you roll with laughter
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • WATCH: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's latest mimicry of PM Narendra Modi, will make you roll with laughter

WATCH: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's latest mimicry of PM Narendra Modi, will make you roll with laughter

The video clip which is being shared on many social media platforms and WhatsApp show Shyam Rangeela speaking as Modi while taking references to last year's demonetisation.

By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 11:34 AM
WATCH: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's latest mimicry of PM Narendra Modi, will make you roll with laughter

Screen grab: comedian Shyam Rangeela/ Thumbs Up Laughing-YouTube

New Delhi: A latest video clip of comedian Shyam Rangeela mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on the Internet.

The video clip which is being shared on many social media platforms and WhatsApp show Shyam Rangeela speaking as Modi while taking references to last year's demonetisation.

After he mimicked the PM in the most Modi way possible, Rangeela who appeared on Star Plus show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, made the judges of the show Akshay Kumar, Zakir Khan, Hussain Dalal and Mallika Dua roll with laughter.



Video courtesy: Thumbs Up Laughing/YouTube

Interesting, this is not the first time Rangeela has mimicked PM Modi because he has done the same last year too, when he had posted a video titled "Modi ji's reaction on Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai" on his YouTube channel. The same had gone viral with over a million views on the platform.



Video courtesy: Shyam Rangeela /YouTube

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Dell launches XPS 15 notebook in India at Rs.1, 17,990

trending now

VIDEO
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Vibhuti Ji sold in 1 ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: This Team WINS LUXURY BUDGET TASK
INDIA
Gujarat: Non-bailable warrant issued against Hardik Patel