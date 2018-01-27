WATCH: Clashes erupt in London as British Lord Nazir Ahmed calls for 'Azad Kashmir' on R-Day

Hundreds of demonstrators led by Lord Nazir called for independence for Kashmir as well for Khalistan. They were met by an equal number of counter-protesters and soon scuffles broke out, leading to police intervention.
The counter-protesters questioned Lord Nazir on how he was making a mockery of the British system by openly playing Pakistan's game.
Lord Nazir is a highly controversial figure with a string of scandals, including a conviction for dangerous driving and being ousted from the Labour Party for his anti-Semitic views as well as his perceived sympathy towards radical Islamists.
#WATCH Clashes erupted outside Indian High Commission in London as British Lord Nazir called for Azad Kashmir on India's Republic Day pic.twitter.com/IJQb3XajIu
First Published: 27 Jan 2018 07:55 AM