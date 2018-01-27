 WATCH: Clashes erupt in London as British Lord Nazir Ahmed calls for 'Azad Kashmir' on R-Day
By: || Updated: 27 Jan 2018 07:56 AM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: On Friday, clashes erupted outside the Indian High Commission in London on India's Republic Day as Lord Nazir Ahmed attempted to hold a “black day” protest, which was countered by many Indian and British groups.

Hundreds of demonstrators led by Lord Nazir called for independence for Kashmir as well for Khalistan. They were met by an equal number of counter-protesters and soon scuffles broke out, leading to police intervention.

The counter-protesters questioned Lord Nazir on how he was making a mockery of the British system by openly playing Pakistan's game.

Lord Nazir is a highly controversial figure with a string of scandals, including a conviction for dangerous driving and being ousted from the Labour Party for his anti-Semitic views as well as his perceived sympathy towards radical Islamists.




