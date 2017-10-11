 Watch: Chennai students’ SHAMEFUL show of goonism; drag machetes and knives along rail platform
By: || Updated: 11 Oct 2017 11:53 AM
Chennai: In a shocking video, a group of students were seen wielding knives and machetes as they hung on the gates of a moving train and thereafter creating ruckus on the railway platform, scaring the passersbys.

It was an act of goonism as the students were creaming out loud with deadly weapons in hands in public space.

The video which went viral on social media helped state police to recognize the students and put them behind the bars. Four students of a state-run college in the city have been arrested; another two are being questioned about their alleged involvement.

The students could also be seen flashing metal rods and burning fire crackers at the platform.

As per local reports, the video was uploaded by one of the students.

The cops are yet to find out the real reason behind such an act. A probe regarding the same has been launched.

Watch full video here (Courtesy: The News Minute Youtube)

