WATCH: Brahmos supersonic cruise missile, successfully tested from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet in Odisha's Chandipur

In a major milestone, India successfully test fired the world's fastest supersonic cruisemissile Brahmos from a Sukhoi-30 combat jet for the first time, bolstering the precision strike capability of its air force.The defence ministry, on Wednesday, said that the test firing against a target in the Bay of Bengal reflected the capability of the armed forces to launch the weapon from air, apart from land and sea, completing the cruise missile triad for the country.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight over the successful maiden test flight of Brahmos cruise missile from an Air Force jet."Delighted on the successful maiden test firing of Brahmos air-launched cruise missile from Su-30MKI.Congratulations to all those associated with this remarkable feat," he tweeted.(With inputs from agencies)