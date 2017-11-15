WATCH: Bollywood style romantic scene at Jhansi police station



A couple had a fight.

Few months back, wife filed a case against her husband in Jhansi.

But husband sang a song for her in the police station and convinced her. Love triumphs pic.twitter.com/2frzPOKpGn

— Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) November 14, 2017

The married couple had a fight a few months ago and the angry wife filed a complaint against her husband in the local police station.When both of them were present at a police station’s family counseling centre, the husband suddenly started singing a Bollywood song –“Na seeka jeena tere bina” (Haven’t learned to live without you), which changed the mood of the entire police station.The incident was followed by claps and tears from police officials.The video of the incident was shared by Delhi Police’s public relations officer Madhur Verma and she described it with a title which says-“Love triumphs”.