
By: || Updated: 15 Nov 2017 01:33 PM
WATCH: Bollywood style romantic scene at Jhansi police station

Representational image/ Image courtesy: Freepik

Jhansi: We all have heard of ugly couple fights which later lead to splits. In an unusual and ‘Bollywood-kind’ incident, a husband turned on his romantic button in a police station, where he was present with his wife, who had filed a complaint against him.

 

The married couple had a fight a few months ago and the angry wife filed a complaint against her husband in the local police station.

When both of them were present at a police station’s family counseling centre, the husband suddenly started singing a Bollywood song –“Na seeka jeena tere bina” (Haven’t learned to live without you), which changed the mood of the entire police station.

The incident was followed by claps and tears from police officials.

The video of the incident was shared by Delhi Police’s public relations officer Madhur Verma and she described it with a title which says-“Love triumphs”.

 

