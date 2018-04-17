Watch: BJP’s Shashil Namoshi breaks down while addressing media; Here's why

Poll in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on 12 May 2018 in all 224 constituencies of the State Legislative Assembly.
On Monday, BJP released second list of 82 candidates. The list was finalised by BJP Central Election Committee.
Second list of 82 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Karnataka 2018 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/8kWG2MrbsL
— BJP (@BJP4India) April 16, 2018
On April 8, BJP had declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.
The Congress had already released its list of 218 candidates.
The BJP is trying hard to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.
