  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Watch: BJP’s Shashil Namoshi breaks down while addressing media; Here's why
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Watch: BJP’s Shashil Namoshi breaks down while addressing media; Here's why

Watch: BJP’s Shashil Namoshi breaks down while addressing media; Here's why

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 08:56 AM
Watch: BJP’s Shashil Namoshi breaks down while addressing media; Here's why

Image: Screen grab/ANI

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader broke down in tears while addressing media here on Monday.

Shashil Namoshi was upset for not getting election ticket from the party.

Poll in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on 12 May 2018 in all 224 constituencies of the State Legislative Assembly.

On Monday, BJP released second list of 82 candidates. The list was finalised by BJP Central Election Committee.




On April 8, BJP  had declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

The Congress had already released its list of 218 candidates.

The BJP is trying hard to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 08:48 AM
View Comments
Next Story Maharashtra CM beating drums without sound: Shiv Sena
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Jacqueline Fernandez's love for Sidharth Malhotra is so EVIDENT!

Kathua Rape Case: GROUND REPORT from the temple where minor was h...

Priyanka, Katrina to be opposite Salman Khan in upcoming film Bha...

You will be SHOCKED to know prices of these dresses worn by Bolly...

Master Stroke Full: 11 student organisations of London write a le...