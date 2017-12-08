WATCH: BJP workers 'insulted' during road show; caps & scarves dodged



दोस्तों गुजरात का ये वीडियो जरूर देखिये, जनता बीजेपी से इतनी परेशान हो गयी है कि बीजेपी को वोट देना तो साइड में रह जाएगा, जनता बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता के टोपी और स्कार्फ तक निकाल देते है, अगर बीजेपी ने विकास ही किया होता तो उनके कार्यकर्ता का ऐसा स्वागत ना होता। pic.twitter.com/789ptA1O7Y

— Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 8, 2017

Removing cap is considered as a gesture of disrespect.Sharing the video, Mevani said that people are so fed up of BJP that public removed the scarves and caps of BJP workers. He further added that “If BJP would have done in development work in Gujarat, and then its workers wouldn’t have had such a welcome.Mevani is fighting the elections as in independent candidate from an outside support from Congress as per a pact signed between the two.Recently stones were pelted at Mevani’s cavalcade while he was campaigning for the elections. The dailt leader had then accused Bharatiya Janta Party for the same.