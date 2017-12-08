 WATCH: BJP workers 'insulted' during road show; caps & scarves dodged
By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 12:23 PM
Gujarat: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Friday shared a video on his Twitter account of Bharatiya Janta Party workers’ road show ahead of PM’s rally. In the video, various people standing in groups could be seen removing scarves and caps from BJP workers as they crossed them.

Removing cap is considered as a gesture of disrespect.

surat bjp follower topi1

Sharing the video, Mevani said that people are so fed up of BJP that public removed the scarves and caps of BJP workers. He further added that “If BJP would have done in development work in Gujarat, and then its workers wouldn’t have had such a welcome.

 

surat bjp follower topi2

Mevani is fighting the elections as in independent candidate from an outside support from Congress as per a pact signed between the two.

Recently stones were pelted at Mevani’s cavalcade while he was campaigning for the elections. The dailt leader had then accused Bharatiya Janta Party for the same.

