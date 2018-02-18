Watch: BJP MP cleans clogged school toilet with bare hands, video goes viral

When contacted, the MP, who represents Rewa constituency, told PTI, "During a visit to the primary school at Bhusudi village on February 15, I saw the toilet was clogged with sand and soil. I cleaned the blockage with my bare hands."He was no stranger to such work, he said."This may be difficult for others, but it has become a habit for me," he said."I always inspect the toilets wherever I go," the MP added.Primary schools have no sanitary workers and villagers have no awareness about the need to keep such toilets clean, he said."I hope this would create awareness among the villagers," he said, adding that he had cleaned garbage heaps in the Rewa city many times, without using gloves.When he was BJP's Rewa district chief, he had also cleaned the drains on several occasions, Mishra said.